Downeaster returning to pre-COVID-19 schedule

Last Updated Apr 19, 2021 at 2:14 am EDT

PORTLAND, Maine — The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is ready to restore the Amtrak Downeaster’s pre-COVID-19 schedule this spring.

The Downeaster will add a fifth round trip starting May 3; the train had been operating four round trips since July 2020, the service said. In addition, seasonal service will resume to Old Orchard Beach.

The mid-morning departure from Brunswick and mid-afternoon return trip from Boston will provide more travel options.

“Passengers have requested more mid-day trains for years,” said Natalie Bogart, NEEPRA spokesperson.

One other change is aimed at making the train more passenger-friendly, she said. The late train departing Boston will begin operating on a more flexible schedule to serve events in Boston.

The Associated Press

