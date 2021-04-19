Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Boots and Hearts music festival cancelled amid COVID restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 19, 2021 11:24 am EDT
Boots and Hearts Music Festival. HANDOUT
Organizers of the country-fuelled Boots and Hearts music festival are pulling the plug on this year’s summertime event.
Republic Live says ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario made it impossible to move forward with the concerts.
Boots and Hearts is one of the province’s biggest music festivals and was set to be held over the Aug. 5 weekend at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.
Country music stars that had been booked to appear include Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt and Eric Church.
Organizers of summer music festivals have been in a tough spot this year as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, making it uncertain whether any crowds will be able to gather by July and August.
Festival organizers say they’ve booked the next four-day Boots and Hearts festival for Aug. 4, 2022.
