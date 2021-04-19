B.C. to impose travel restrictions until May long weekend over COVID-19

VICTORIA — British Columbia will impose travel restrictions to prevent movement outside of health regions as police set up roadside checks similar to those seen during the Christmas season.

Premier John Horgan says the government has been working with the tourism industry and B.C. Ferries to deter people from booking accommodation if they live outside their intended destination.

Horgan says Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth is expected to provide more details about the travel restrictions on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the COVID-19-related death of a child under the age of two among seven other deaths since Friday, bringing the number of fatalities to 1,538 since the pandemic began.

Another 2,960 people have tested positive for the virus, and Henry says hospital staff who are struggling to keep up are discouraged that some people are not taking pandemic measures seriously.

Henry has extended COVID-19 restrictions banning indoor dining and adult fitness activities at gyms for another five weeks and she says B.C. will join other provinces in providing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 40 and up, instead of starting at age 55.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press