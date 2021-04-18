Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Woodstock considers whether to allow retail marijuana sales
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2021 12:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Officials in Woodstock are considering whether to allow retail marijuana operations when such sales become legal in Vermont next year.
The Woodstock Cannabis Review Committee is wrapping up an online survey of residents and business owners, asking if the town or village should allow such shops, how important revenue to Woodstock would be, and whether they want more information on public safety, tourism and “cannabis use and youth,” the Valley News reported.
“The end game is not deciding yes or no; the end game is just deciding if we are in fact going to vote on it,” said Seton McIlroy, the vice chair of the Village Trustees and a member of the cannabis review committee.
More than two dozen Vermont cities and towns held Town Meeting votes on the issue in March and most approved retail marijuana sales.