Loading articles...

Woodstock considers whether to allow retail marijuana sales

Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Officials in Woodstock are considering whether to allow retail marijuana operations when such sales become legal in Vermont next year.

The Woodstock Cannabis Review Committee is wrapping up an online survey of residents and business owners, asking if the town or village should allow such shops, how important revenue to Woodstock would be, and whether they want more information on public safety, tourism and “cannabis use and youth,” the Valley News reported.

“The end game is not deciding yes or no; the end game is just deciding if we are in fact going to vote on it,” said Seton McIlroy, the vice chair of the Village Trustees and a member of the cannabis review committee.

More than two dozen Vermont cities and towns held Town Meeting votes on the issue in March and most approved retail marijuana sales.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Retweeted @YRP: COLLISION UPDATE - Davis Dr/McCowan Rd - Road has been reopened - Thank you for your patience KJ
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:24 PM
Using a gif, how do you feel about the possible snow we're getting on Tuesday or Wednesday?
Latest Weather
Read more