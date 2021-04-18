Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
SIU investigating after woman hit by projectile from anti-riot weapon in Whitby
by News Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2021 8:06 am EDT
A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a woman was struck by a projectile from a police anti-riot weapon in Whitby Saturday evening.
The SIU said Durham Regional Police were called at around 8 p.m. for a report of a woman in distress near the Whitby Public Library, in the area of Henry Street and Dundas Street West.
“There was an interaction, and one officer discharged an Anti Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at the woman,” the SIU said in a news release.
The woman was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital to be assessed, the SIU said.
According to the manufacturer, ARWEN devices are “less lethal” weapons and fire baton rounds.
“The woman did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm,” the SIU said.
The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.
