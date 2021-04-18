Loading articles...

PCs planned to shutdown Ontario Legislature on Wednesday, NDP says

Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 1:59 pm EDT

FILE -- Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will table their government's first Ontario budget at Queen's Park in Toronto. April 11, 2019. (Steve Russell/Getty Images)

The Progressive Conservative government was planning to shut down the Ontario Legislature due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Opposition NDP says, however, the government now says this is not the case.

On Sunday, Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath issued a press release saying the government was going to shutter the legislature on Wednesday.

She said NDP would not co-operate with such a move unless the government shut down all non-essential workplace, rescind the COVID-19 restrictions issued on Friday and instituted paid sick leave, among other items.

“We are prepared to discuss how we can run the legislature with the minimum number of staff and MPPs, and with the strictest possible health protocols,” Horwath said in the release. “We are not prepared to help Doug Ford go home, leaving a police-state in place while he allows COVID-19 to run rampant, overrun hospitals, and steal the lives of Ontarians who would otherwise make it through this.”

Later Sunday afternoon, the government House Leader’s office issued a statement saying they had met with Opposition politicians to discuss creating a virtual Parliament.

“After looking into the opposition proposal, it was found that a virtual Parliament would not result in any significant reduction in the number of Legislative Assembly staff required when the House is in session,” the statement said. “In the spirit of the opposition requests, the Government presented options to adjourn the Legislature to keep those who support elected officials safe.” 

However, it appears the government and the Opposition were not able to agree to a virtual Parliament, so the government said in the statement the Legislature will meet.

“Last week Minister [Paul] Calandra was very clear in the House that the Legislature would be in session this coming week, which it will be,” the government statement said.

 

 

 

 

