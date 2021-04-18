Ontario reports 4,250 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 18 new deaths

Ontario reported 4,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from the 4,362 on Saturday.

Officials said 18 more people have died due to the virus.

Ontario’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 7,698.

“Locally, there are 1,392 new cases in Toronto, 714 in Peel, 483 in York Region, 279 in Durham and 239 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday morning.

She added that 53,776 tests were completed during this reporting period, with 3,837,881 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.

The province’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 416,995 since the pandemic began, with 367,691 people having now recovered from the virus.