Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2021 2:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A boat collided with a barge along the Ohio River in Kentucky, killing one person, injuring four others and leaving two more missing, authorities said.
Seven people were on the pleasure craft when the accident occurred Saturday night near a boat dock in Louisville, news outlets reported. A search for a man and woman who were missing from the boat resumed Sunday.
The injured were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and their conditions weren’t immediately known, said Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald. The name of the man who died was not immediately released.
The cause of the accident was under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The accident occurred at the end of the city’s Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.
The Associated Press
