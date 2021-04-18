Loading articles...

Peel police investigate Mississauga homicide

Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel police say they are investigating a homicide in a Mississauga neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to a residence in the Morningstar Drive and Goreway Drive area at around 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a deceased person was found “with obvious signs of trauma.”

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

