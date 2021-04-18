Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Minnesota authorities respond to police-involved shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2021 6:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 6:28 pm EDT
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted about 4 p.m. Sunday that agents were en route to the incident. They gave no other details. Police in Burnsville didn’t immediately respond to a message.
The Star Tribune, citing traffic camera video, said the man jumped out of a moving white car, ran along the median and into traffic, and appeared to point a gun at a white SUV.
A snippet of the traffic camera video posted online showed the man stepping out of a slowly moving vehicle on a highway on-ramp, then stepping into traffic and appearing to try to stop the SUV, which slowed and then veered away. A police car quickly pulled up next to the man.
The shooting comes a day before closing arguments in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, and after a week of unrest that followed the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, another suburb.