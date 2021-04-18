Loading articles...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes southwestern Iran

Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 3:28 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck southwestern Iran along the Persian Gulf.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the temblor Sunday.

Iranian state television alerted on its broadcast, saying it was a 5.9 magnitude. A second aftershock quake of 4.5 magnitude followed it.

The U.S. Geological Survey called it a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, located at the port city of Bandar Genaveh. It described its depth at 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage. Such shallow earthquakes as Sunday’s also have broader damage.

That’s some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:05 PM
Retweeted @JamesMackin10: With @CamilleWilson_ at the @680NEWStraffic desk, it's a @SenecaCollege night at @680NEWS!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:33 PM
Got an umbrella? You may need it tonight. A quick pop up rain shower is likely. Our low temperature will be 3°
Latest Weather
Read more