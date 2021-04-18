TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Federal budget

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will release her first budget on Monday. It has been more than two years since the federal Liberals have delivered a budget. They skipped last year due to what the government said was the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Housing starts

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release housing starts for March on Monday. The annual pace of housing starts slowed in February even as the housing market in Canada remained red hot.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will release is latest interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. No change is expected in the central bank’s key interest rate target, but the monetary policy report will include an update to its forecast for the economy after a stronger-than-expected to start to the year.

Inflation reading

Statistics Canada will release its reading on inflation for March on Wednesday. The consumer price index in February was up 1.1 per cent compared with a year earlier as higher gasoline prices helped push the annual rate up from a 1.0 per cent year-over-year increase in January

Rogers results

Rogers Communications will release its first-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday. The company recently announced a plan to buy Shaw Communciations Inc. and its Freedom Mobile for $26-billion. But the friendly deal requires federal approvals.

