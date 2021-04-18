A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on April 18, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday April 18, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 198,376 new vaccinations administered for a total of 9,973,643 doses given. Nationwide, 920,512 people or 2.4 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 26,316.183 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 12,662,910 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 78.76 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 19,830 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 125,482 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 239.638 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,674) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 169,140 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 8,567 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 39,504 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 249.034 per 1,000. In the province, 5.88 per cent (9,325) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 53,545 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 34 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.78 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 56,444 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 194,792 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 199.603 per 1,000. In the province, 3.31 per cent (32,255) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 316,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 45,506 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 197,092 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 252.669 per 1,000. In the province, 2.37 per cent (18,514) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 255,205 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.23 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 61,346 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,358,757 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 275.664 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 2,836,485 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.16 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 86,565 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,837,881 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 261.275 per 1,000. In the province, 2.35 per cent (345,310) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 4,852,885 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.08 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 7,623 new vaccinations administered for a total of 336,138 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 244.108 per 1,000. In the province, 5.07 per cent (69,793) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 479,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 70.17 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 11,063 new vaccinations administered for a total of 345,126 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 292.69 per 1,000. In the province, 3.64 per cent (42,871) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 396,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 34 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 25,147 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,147,048 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 260.572 per 1,000. In the province, 5.17 per cent (227,770) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,449,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,282,091 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 249.844 per 1,000. In the province, 1.71 per cent (87,970) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,696,370 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 33 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 75.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 44,046 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,055.474 per 1,000. In the territory, 45.83 per cent (19,125) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 59,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 140 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 74.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 41,217 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 913.518 per 1,000. In the territory, 36.51 per cent (16,471) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 73.21 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 24,469 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 631.849 per 1,000. In the territory, 26.94 per cent (10,434) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 58.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press