4 officers hospitalized after they were sprayed at protest

Last Updated Apr 18, 2021 at 3:28 am EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four Sacramento police officers were hospitalized with injuries after they were sprayed with a liquid irritant during protests Saturday night, police told KCRA TV.

The demonstrators had gathered at the state capitol downtown to protest the police shooting deaths of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Protesters met at the Capitol Rose Garden after 8 p.m. and began marching around the downtown area later in the night, KCRA reported.

Demonstrators briefly sat in the streets in the Lavender Heights area before marching back toward the Capitol. The protest ended about 11 p.m.

Police said they had two reports of vandalism. No arrests were made, though investigators would follow up on that issue and the spraying of the four officers, police told KCRA.

The Associated Press

