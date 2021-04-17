The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count is down from yesterday’s single-day high, but the province has set a new record for virus-related hospitalizations.

There are currently 2,065 COVID-19 patients in hospital, marking the first time that figure has passed the 2,000 mark.

The province is reporting 4,362 new infections today, down from the record-high 4,812 logged a day earlier.

A number of new public health measures have taken effect across the province today, all of which are meant to contain the surging case counts.

They include new powers allowing police to randomly stop drivers and pedestrians to ensure compliance with the province’s extended stay-at-home order, tighter capacity limits on essential retailers and public gatherings, and the closure of outdoor recreation spaces.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press