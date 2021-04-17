Loading articles...

Boy, 14, seriously injured in south Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 7:20 pm EDT

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in south Etobicoke. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting in south Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to a park in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 6 p.m. following reports of multiple gunshots.

When they arrived, they discovered the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the boy to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions but say there were reports of a vehicle seen fleeing the area at the time of the incident.

