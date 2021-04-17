Loading articles...

Russia detains Ukrainian consul over classified information

Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 3:44 am EDT

MOSCOW — Russia has detained a Ukrainian diplomat for allegedly receiving classified information from a database of the country’s main security agency.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said Saturday that Alexander Sosonyuk, Ukraine’s consul in St. Petersburg, was taken into custody on Friday during a meeting with a Russian in which he received “information of a classified nature contained in the databases of law enforcement agencies and the FSB.”

The FSB statement, reported by Russian news agencies, didn’t give further details.

The detention comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a Russian military buildup along the border with the eastern Ukraine region, which is under the control of Russia-backed rebels.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 400 collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:31 PM
Temperatures drop down to a cool 3° with the rain showers gradually diminishing! Listen for your forecast and all…
Latest Weather
Read more