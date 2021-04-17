Loading articles...

Police search for suspect in alleged sexual assault against boy

Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 10:44 pm EDT

Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a boy in the west end of the city.

Police say a man approached a boy who was riding a bicycle on a path in the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West on Saturday.

Investigators say the man lured the boy into a wooded area and allegedly sexually assaulted him before fleeing eastbound.

The suspect is described as being between 21-to-23 years old, tall with medium length hair and bangs. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

