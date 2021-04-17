Ontario reports 4,362 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 34 new deaths

Ontario reported 4,362 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, a drop from the 4,812 cases reported on Friday.

Officials said 34 people have died due to the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,698.

“Locally, there are 1,162 new cases in Toronto, 936 in Peel, 430 in York Region, 301 in Durham and 251 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Saturday morning.

The province’s total COVID-19 case count now stands at 412,745, with 364,353 people having now recovered from the virus.

The government added that 3,751,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.