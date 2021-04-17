Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 4:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 20 will grow to an estimated $15 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 400 collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:31 PM
Temperatures drop down to a cool 3° with the rain showers gradually diminishing! Listen for your forecast and all…
Latest Weather
Read more