Many Ontario police forces won't use new COVID powers to conduct random stops

TORONTO — Many police forces in Ontario say they will not be stopping motorists or people at random to enforce new COVID-19 rules.

Instead, they say, they plan to act on complaints or obvious violations.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Toronto police said they will focus on educating the public first.

“The Toronto Police Service will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not be doing random stops of people or cars,” they said. “We can all do our part for the health & safety of everyone.”

Peel Regional Police also released a statement saying officers will not be doing random vehicle stops.

“I recognize the concern that this brings to our community as a whole,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah. “As Chief of one of the most diverse communities in Canada, I would like to reassure our citizens that our officers will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops.”

Other Ontario police services like Barrie, South Simcoe, Stratford, Windsor, Kingston, Ottawa and Thunder Bay have also said they will not be conducting random checks.

Criticism of Premier Doug Ford’s new powers for police has been widespread and furious.

The powers allow officers to stop anyone and ask where they live and why they aren’t at home.

Failure to provide the information can lead to fines or charges.

The new anti-pandemic measures include further restrictions on social gatherings and essential retailers, the closure of some outdoor recreation centres and a pause on non-essential construction projects.

In announcing them, Ford said the province was “on its heels” and new measures were urgently needed.

Ford extended the province’s stay-at-home order for an extra two weeks until May 20. Outdoor gatherings are restricted to members of the same household _ though people who live alone can join another household.

In addition, all recreational facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds and golf courses are closed.

Essential retailers must lower capacity limits to 25 per cent, indoor religious services are limited to 10 people, and non-essential construction has to shut down.

Civil libertarians, politicians and analysts condemned the added police powers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.