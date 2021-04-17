Loading articles...

Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country

Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 5:58 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran state television has named a suspect in the attack that damaged centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear site and says he fled the country.

The report Saturday named the suspect as Reza Karimi.

It showed a passport-style photograph of a man it identified as Karimi.

The report also aired what appeared to be an Interpol “red notice” seeking his arrest. The arrest notice was not immediately accessible on Interpol’s public-facing database. Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack Sunday, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, has inflamed a shadow war between the two nations. Iran has begun enriching a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity — its highest level ever — in response amid talks in Vienna aimed at saving its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 400 collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:31 PM
Temperatures drop down to a cool 3° with the rain showers gradually diminishing! Listen for your forecast and all…
Latest Weather
Read more