Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2021 5:56 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 5:58 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran state television has named a suspect in the attack that damaged centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear site and says he fled the country.
The report Saturday named the suspect as Reza Karimi.
It showed a passport-style photograph of a man it identified as Karimi.
The report also aired what appeared to be an Interpol “red notice” seeking his arrest. The arrest notice was not immediately accessible on Interpol’s public-facing database. Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The attack Sunday, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, has inflamed a shadow war between the two nations. Iran has begun enriching a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity — its highest level ever — in response amid talks in Vienna aimed at saving its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.