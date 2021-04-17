Ford government backtracks on playground closures

Premier Doug Ford says his government will amend newly announced stay-at-home restrictions to allow for playgrounds to be open.

“Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely,” the premier said in a tweet Saturday.

Ontario’s enhanced restrictions were always intended to stop large gatherings where spread can happen. Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely. Parents keep your distance & wear masks if you can’t. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 17, 2021

The move comes after a number of municipal leaders, along with parents and medical professionals questioned the government’s move to close outdoor facilities.

“I was out for a walk with Theo & he was pretty upset that playgrounds are closed. His dad agrees,” tweeted Brampton mayor Patrick Brown. “I will be consulting City Council & our solicitor on whether we can legally decline a provincial order.”

I was out for a walk with Theo & he was pretty upset that playgrounds are closed. His dad agrees. I will be consulting City Council & our solicitor on whether we can legally decline a provincial order. The medical advice has been clear that outdoor recreation should stay open. pic.twitter.com/R4LvVsFKMu — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) April 17, 2021

Similar sentiments from Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie, calling on the province to review its decision to restrict outdoor recreational activities.

“Health experts have been clear on this: outdoor activity is essential to people’s physical and mental health and transmission is extremely rare.”

Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted that closing playgrounds “makes zero sense.”

Closing playgrounds makes zero sense. Closing dangerous workplaces, and giving people paid sick leave, that makes sense. Leave outdoor playgrounds alone, let our kids have this one thing. pic.twitter.com/u9tdDh5WAh — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) April 17, 2021

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tweeted a photo of an empty playground in his neighbourhood, noting “we can promote physical distancing and still allow kids to get some fresh air and exercise.”

This is the community park in my neighbourhood with NO kids playing at all! I’m told that @fordnation is looking at rethinking the restrictions. Time to let kids be kids. We can promote physical distancing and still allow kids to get some fresh air and exercise pic.twitter.com/QAknmpRmgI — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 17, 2021

This is a disease of people, not playgrounds.

Outdoors is where we need to be.

Our kids mental & physical health is important too.

Limit numbers? Yes.

Stop gatherings? Sure.

Wear a mask? Of course.

Social distance? Okay.

Close them down? No.

This needs to be reviewed. — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) April 17, 2021

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert, said in a tweet that outdoor activites are vital for mental and physical health, especially with stay-at-home orders. “Science is clear: Outdoor COVID transmission is extremely rare.”

Ontario's closure of outdoor recreational activities (including pickleball!) to control #COVID19 does not make sense. Outdoor activities are vital for mental & physical health, especially with stay-at-home orders. Science is clear: Outdoor COVID transmission is extremely rare. pic.twitter.com/F0RhBXe7MK — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) April 17, 2021

The new restrictions, which included an extension to stay-at-home order until May 20, were announced Friday amid dire warnings from government scientific advisers that the pandemic was only set to worsen.

Ford said the province was “on its heels” and the measures were urgently needed to bring the province’s raging COVID-19 situation under control.

But experts said Ford had missed the mark on key drivers of the pandemic, including a lack of paid sick leave for essential workers and dearth of evidence playgrounds have been a transmission source.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report