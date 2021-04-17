Loading articles...

Ford government backtracks on playground closures

Last Updated Apr 17, 2021 at 4:22 pm EDT

Caution tape surrounds a playground at Centennial Park on the Exhibition grounds near Dufferin. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

Premier Doug Ford says his government will amend newly announced stay-at-home restrictions to allow for playgrounds to be open.

“Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely,” the premier said in a tweet Saturday.

The move comes after a number of municipal leaders, along with parents and medical professionals questioned the government’s move to close outdoor facilities.

“I was out for a walk with Theo & he was pretty upset that playgrounds are closed. His dad agrees,” tweeted Brampton mayor Patrick Brown. “I will be consulting City Council & our solicitor on whether we can legally decline a provincial order.”

Similar sentiments from Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie, calling on the province to review its decision to restrict outdoor recreational activities.

“Health experts have been clear on this: outdoor activity is essential to people’s physical and mental health and transmission is extremely rare.”

Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted that closing playgrounds “makes zero sense.”

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson tweeted a photo of an empty playground in his neighbourhood, noting “we can promote physical distancing and still allow kids to get some fresh air and exercise.”

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert, said in a tweet that outdoor activites are vital for mental and physical health, especially with stay-at-home orders. “Science is clear: Outdoor COVID transmission is extremely rare.”

The new restrictions, which included an extension to stay-at-home order until May 20, were announced Friday amid dire warnings from government scientific advisers that the pandemic was only set to worsen.

Ford said the province was “on its heels” and the measures were urgently needed to bring the province’s raging COVID-19 situation under control.

But experts said Ford had missed the mark on key drivers of the pandemic, including a lack of paid sick leave for essential workers and dearth of evidence playgrounds have been a transmission source.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEARED: #WBGardiner west of Parklawn.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:21 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Photo taken 6:33am this Saturday morning. Wish I could make things better for everyone 😞
Latest Weather
Read more