Alberta confirms country's second blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine
by the canadian press
Posted Apr 17, 2021 12:45 pm EDT
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. The Alberta government says it will make wearing masks mandatory for most students and staff when schools reopen in September.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s chief medical officer says the province has confirmed a rare blood clot case in a patient who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the male patient, who is in his 60s and recovering marks the second Canadian case of the blood clot disorder known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.
More than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered across Canada to date.
Hinshaw says the second case does not change the province’s risk assessment, and she continues to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone 55 and older.
She says the global frequency of VITT has been estimated at about one case in 100,000 to 250,000 doses of vaccine.
In a stark comparison, she says Albertans 55 and older who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have a one in 200 chance of dying from that infection.