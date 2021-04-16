Loading articles...

York Region opening more COVID-19 vaccine appointments this morning

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared in Toronto, ON (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

York Region is opening up more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible residents on Friday.

Around 13,500 spots will be made available at 8:30 a.m.

Residents can sign up at york.ca/covid19vaccine. The website also has a full list of who is eligible for the vaccine and which clinics they can book at.

The clinic at Georgina Ice Palace remains closed due to a lack of vaccine supply.

