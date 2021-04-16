Unity Health pausing vaccinations at 2 Toronto hospitals due to shortage

The vaccine shortage is hitting two more hospital immunization clinics.

Unity Health says clinics at St. Michael’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals will be closed as of this Sunday, April 18.

The clinics are not expected to reopen until at least April 26.

Unity Health says appointments already booked at these locations will not be cancelled, but may be changed to accommodate new clinic hours.

Centennial College and Centenary hospital clinics in Scarborough closed as of Wednesday and will reopen when they receive more vaccines.

Appointments scheduled for those locations were cancelled and rebooked at the “earliest available opportunity.” Those whose appointments were impacted will be contacted.

“Scarborough continues to struggle with the incomprehensible disparity in vaccine distribution for Canada’s most diverse community and one of Ontario’s most severe hot spots,” said Maureen Adamson, the chair of the health network’s board of directors.

On Wednesday, the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub announced it, too, would close its clinic due to a lack of vaccine supply.

“Thank you for your patience. We look forward to administering vaccines to community members as soon as supply is available,” said Michael Garron Hospital on Twitter.

North York General (NYGH) and North York Toronto Health Partners (NYTHP) also temporarily closed its vaccination clinic at Seneca College between April 17 and April 26.

Mayor John Tory said earlier this week that Toronto’s city-run immunization clinics are capable of vaccinating thousands of residents per day, a recent delays from Moderna are greatly limiting the city’s progress.

“We do know our clinics can vaccinate more people if we have more supply,” said Tory.