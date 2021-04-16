Loading articles...

TTC spitter strikes three times in three days, police looking for young man

Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault investigation on TTC. Toronto Police

Toronto Police are looking for a young man who’s been spitting at fellow TTC passengers and yelling racial slurs.

Investigators are calling the assaults hate-motivated.

There have been three incidents. The first was last Friday, April 9 at Christie subway station. The other two were on Sunday, April 11 at Lansdowne and Wellesley stations.

Police think the same man is responsible for all three assaults.

Security camera images have been released. The suspect is described as 20 to 30-years-old, 5’7″ with a slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket with horizontal white stripes, a black toque, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

