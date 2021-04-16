Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TTC spitter strikes three times in three days, police looking for young man
by Charlene Close
Posted Apr 16, 2021 12:47 pm EDT
Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault investigation on TTC. Toronto Police
Toronto Police are looking for a young man who’s been spitting at fellow TTC passengers and yelling racial slurs.
Investigators are calling the assaults hate-motivated.
There have been three incidents. The first was last Friday, April 9 at Christie subway station. The other two were on Sunday, April 11 at Lansdowne and Wellesley stations.
Police think the same man is responsible for all three assaults.
Security camera images have been released. The suspect is described as 20 to 30-years-old, 5’7″ with a slim build.
He was wearing a black hooded jacket with horizontal white stripes, a black toque, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or
at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers
