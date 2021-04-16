Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Preliminary inquiry in September for ex-PQ leader Boisclair charged with sex assault
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 16, 2021 11:39 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station after being charged with two counts of sexual assault dating back to 2014 Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair will have a preliminary hearing on sex assault charges on Sept. 30.
Boisclair was not present in court today as the inquiry date was set for charges laid in May 2020 of sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.
He pleaded not guilty last July to those charges, which are related to events alleged to have occurred on or around Jan. 8, 2014, in Montreal.
Prosecutor Luc Page told a Quebec court judge the complainant will testify during the inquiry and a video statement will be presented.
Boisclair, PQ leader between 2005-07, was also charged in a separate sexual assault case earlier this year, stemming from events that allegedly occurred in November 2015 involving a different person.
That case will return before a judge on Sept. 30 — the same day as his preliminary inquiry in the other case. Publication bans prohibit the identification of the alleged victims in both cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.