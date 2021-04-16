Ontario police, bylaw officers granted authority to question residents outside their homes

To increase public compliance with the stay-at-home order, the Ford government has granted access to law enforcement

that will provide police officers and other provincial offences officers authority to question residents outside their homes.

The province says effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m., police officers and other provincial offences officers will be allowed to require any individual to provide their home address and explanation for not being at their residence.

“In addition, police officers, special constables, and First Nation Constables will have the authority to stop vehicles to inquire about an individual’s reasons for leaving their home,” said the province in a news release.

“This additional enforcement tool will only be in effect during the Stay-at-Home order and exclusively to enforce the Stay-at-Home order.”

Tickets as high as $750 can be issued.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province was left with no choice but to enforce these critical restrictions at a time of need.

“With our hospital system under significant pressure and the continued increase of COVID-19 variants, we are stepping up enforcement to ensure that people adhere to the Stay-at-Home order and follow public health measures,” said Solicitor General Jones.

“This is a critical moment in Ontario’s response to this deadly virus, that’s why we are doing whatever it takes to stop the spread and protect our communities.”

The stay-at-home order was extended two weeks by the Ford government. The Premier also announced new restrictions, such as a cap of 25 percent for big box stores and prohibiting non-essential construction, among others.

The current stay-at-home order requires everyone to remain at home except for specified purposes, such as

going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

“As the latest modelling confirms, without taking immediate and decisive action COVID-19 cases will spiral out of control and our hospitals will be overwhelmed,” said Premier Ford.

“That’s why we are making difficult, but necessary decisions to reduce mobility and keep people in the safety of their own homes. We need to contain the spread of this deadly virus while getting vaccines in as many arms as quickly as possible.”

The government is also restricting travel into Ontario from the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec with the exception of purposes such as work, health care services, transportation and delivery of goods and services, or exercising Aboriginal or treaty rights.