Ontario could see 18,000 COVID-19 cases a day, new modelling reportedly suggests

Ontario has seen a wave of record-breaking pandemic numbers in recent days and we are expecting new projections on Friday that will reportedly show the number of daily cases could more than triple by the end of next month.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the latest projections from Ontario’s Science Advisory Table will outline the province could see more than 18,000 new infections a day if growth continues at the current rate.

The grim numbers are expected even with continuing vaccinations, though the modelling reportedly suggests daily increases could drop down to 10,000 a day with enhanced public health measures.

The new numbers are also expected to suggest Ontario could see up to 1,800 COVID patients in intensive care by the time June arrives.

The last round of modelling, released two weeks ago, predicted that without intervention, the province would see nearly 12,000 cases a day by the end of April under the worst-case scenario.

In the best-case scenario, with a stay-at-home order in effect for April and vaccinations administered at a constant rate, cases would peak at around 3,000 a day in mid-April and then drop back to below 2,000 a day by the end of the month.

The latest numbers from the province suggest things are closer in line with the worst-case scenario, which predicted around 5,000 cases a day by mid-April.

Modelling released on April 1

Hours after the province set a new record for daily infections on Thursday, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health said she had never seen things so bad.

“Unfortunately our situation is dire,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

“At some of the previous press conferences I have referred to the situation as worrisome, and even scary. What is truly scary is that when I used those words before, our rates and our trends were nowhere near where we find ourselves today.”

The Ford government is expected to unveil further public health measures on Friday once the modelling is revealed.

680 NEWS has learned a provincewide curfew is not one of the measures being considered at this time as the province scrambles to curb the surge in cases help an overburdened health-care system.

The measure was discussed at a cabinet meeting Thursday and sources say while it’s currently off the table, things could change as no final decisions have been made.

It’s believed Premier Ford and his cabinet are looking at a host of other measures that could include restrictions to non-essential construction.

The number of patients flooding into GTA hospitals continues to grow with staff and resources being shuffled and patients being moved to deal with the demand.

Doctors are not only seeing more patients during the third wave, but many are showing up with much more severe symptoms of COVID-19 due to a rise in variant of concern (VOCs).

There are 38,341 active cases in the province, the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K. now makes up approximately 70 per cent of the active cases in the province.

During the last round of modelling, the science table said that vaccinations have not successfully reached communities that are at the highest risk which has delayed the impact that they could have at tempering the severity of the third wave.

Approximately 22 per cent of the province has now received at least one dose of the vaccine with over 3.5 million doses administered and more than 4.8 million doses delivered.

Ontario reported a pandemic high 4,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average of cases is up to 4,208. That number is up nearly 1,000 cases from one week ago and it is the highest seven-day average at any point during the pandemic.