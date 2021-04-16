Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nestle recalls pair of non-dairy drumsticks because they may contain milk
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Apr 16, 2021 11:13 am EDT
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products. Hannah Morgan
It’s pretty straightforward.
Nestle Canada is recalling its “Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones” and “Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones” because they may contain milk. which is not declared on the label.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says people with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products.
The drumsticks have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories, the CFIA says.
There has been one case of a reported reaction associated with someone that consumed these products.
“Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” they said.