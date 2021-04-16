Loading articles...

Nestle recalls pair of non-dairy drumsticks because they may contain milk

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products. Hannah Morgan

It’s pretty straightforward.

Nestle Canada is recalling its “Drumstick Caramel Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones” and “Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones” because they may contain milk. which is not declared on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says people with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products.

The drumsticks have been sold in AlbertaBritish ColumbiaManitobaOntarioQuebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories, the CFIA says.

There has been one case of a reported reaction associated with someone that consumed these products.

“Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” they said.

