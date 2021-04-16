Moderna cutting next weeks delivery of COVID-19 vaccines nearly in half

Moderna is cutting its next shipment to Canada in half.

The company confirmed to the federal government that the next expected shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that were scheduled for the end of April will now be 650,000 doses instead of 1.2 million.

Moderna also said that one to two million doses of the 12.3 million scheduled to arrive in the second quarter could be pushed back to the third quarter.

Procurement minister Anita Anand says Moderna advised that the changes are due to a slower than expected ramp up of the drugmakers production capacity and is affecting a number of countries. The federal government will provide an update when they get any additional information.

“We continue to press Moderna for consistency of supply to Canada,” says Anand. “We are disappointed, and while we understand the challenges facing suppliers in the current global market for vaccines, our government will continue to press Moderna to fulfill its commitments.”

CityNews learned Thursday that the Ford government has been informed of a delay of half a million doses of Moderna that were expected on April 19.

The 500,000 doses was initially pushed back to April 29, and now the arrival is not expected until May 3.

Provinces have complained that this follows another delay from the drugmaker and it is seriously causing logistical problems for their vaccine rollout, especially in Ontario where cases and hospitalizations are spiking significantly.

Major General Dany Fortin says they are in constant contact with provincial officials.

“We are working closely with provinces and territories to risk manage this efficiently,” says Fortin. “I think it’s worth mentioning that we are fully aware that provinces are making adjustments and we are trying to narrow this down as much as possible.”

Ontario did receive just over 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, though that shipment also arrived after a delay.