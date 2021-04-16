Loading articles...

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North York shooting

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in North York.

Police say they were called to the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue West, just before 7 p.m. Friday night following reports of multiple gunshots.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from critical injuries. Paramedics say the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say multiple people were seen fleeing the area through a ravine.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

