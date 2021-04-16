Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Distillery to build family-friendly destination in Kentucky
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 16, 2021 4:29 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 16, 2021 at 4:44 am EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky distillery startup is planning to build a 300-acre campus that will employ about 126 workers, the governor’s office said.
Log Still Distillery is investing $24 million in a second phase of its project to revive a historic site in Nelson County. The company said it is building a family-friendly tourism destination in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon industry.
The project’s second phase will create jobs in hospitality, event operations, restaurant and distillery operations, the governor’s office said. A bed and breakfast on the property welcomed its first guests earlier this year.
“This project will be one of the most unique and inviting experiences that any community could have,” Nelson County Judge executive Dean Watts said.
The Associated Press
