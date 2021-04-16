Construction workers fired after party at Milton job site involving stripper

A group of construction workers have been fired after a video and images surfaced on social media of a party at a job site in Milton last week.

The images show a group of men drinking alcohol as a partially naked woman dances in front of them while inside a home under construction on April 9.

Mattamy Homes confirmed the “inappropriate” incident took place at one of their job sites involving an employee and subcontractors of one of their trade partners, Nelmar Drywall.

“We hold our trade partners to a high standard and insist that they conduct themselves professionally and ethically,” the company said in a statement. “The individuals in question behaved in a grossly inappropriate and reckless fashion.”

Nelmar Drywall confirmed it has terminated the employment of the individuals involved in the incident.

“Nelmar wholeheartedly denounces the conduct displayed,” the company said in a statement released through their lawyers. They add the conduct of the employees not only violated health and safety policies but their own code of conduct.

“Upon being made aware of the incident, Nelmar took immediate steps to investigate the matter to determine the identity of all those individuals involved. Nelmar has terminated the employment of all persons involved in the incident.”

Mattamy says they had no prior knowledge of the event and that none of their employees were present.

“We nonetheless regret that this incident took place at one of our sites,” said Mattamy. “We will be reinforcing with all our trade partners our zero-tolerance policies and clear expectations regarding workplace code of conduct as well as our strict COVID-19 protocols.”

Mattamy added it is also undertaking an internal review of its site security procedures.

The Ministry of Labour says it is aware of the “disturbing images” and is looking into the matter.

“That type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and should never happen in the workplace,” the Ministry said in a brief statement.

Halton Regional Police would not say if they have been called in to investigate the case or any other allegations surrounding the incident. By-law officers in Halton say they have not received a complaint or were notified of the incident in question.