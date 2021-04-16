Loading articles...

Committee reverses itself on wrapping up investigation into military misconduct

Last Updated Apr 16, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is reversing a decision to wrap up its investigation into sexual misconduct in Canada’s military.

Earlier this week, the Bloc Quebecois had joined Liberal members of the defence committee in voting to conclude their investigation and begin preparing their report on the matter.

But today Conservative MP James Bezan moved that Elder Marques, a former senior adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office, be summoned to testify within seven days.

Liberal committee chair Karen McCrimmon ruled Bezan’s motion out of order, saying it was inconsistent with the earlier decision to conclude the committee’s investigation.

However, Conservatives challenged her ruling, arguing that the decision to begin preparing the committee report didn’t preclude hearing from more witnesses.

All opposition members, including the Bloc’s Andreanne Larouche, voted to overturn McCrimmon’s ruling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

