AP Interview: China to send 'positive message' on climate

Last Updated Apr 16, 2021 at 6:44 am EDT

BEIJING — A leading Chinese diplomat says the world’s largest carbon emitter plans to to send a “positive message” at a climate change meeting called by U.S. President Joe Biden for next week.

But Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng also said Friday that it is unrealistic for China to do more on climate change.

The Associated Press

