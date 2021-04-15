The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 15, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

There are 1,096,716 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,096,716 confirmed cases (83,143 active, 990,073 resolved, 23,500 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 9,562 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 218.77 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60,682 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,669.

There were 55 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 289 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 41. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 61.83 per 100,000 people.

There have been 29,497,034 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,036 confirmed cases (19 active, 1,011 resolved, six deaths).

There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 3.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 230,343 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 167 confirmed cases (eight active, 159 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 5.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 132,773 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,786 confirmed cases (42 active, 1,678 resolved, 66 deaths).

There were three new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 32 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 457,124 tests completed.

_ Nouveau-Brunswick: 1,760 confirmed cases (141 active, 1,586 resolved, 33 deaths).

There were eight new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 18.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 74 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 11.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 279,860 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 332,544 confirmed cases (14,018 active, 307,748 resolved, 10,778 deaths).

There were 1,513 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 163.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,133 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,590.

There were 15 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 60 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 125.7 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,682,649 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 403,571 confirmed cases (38,341 active, 357,591 resolved, 7,639 deaths).

There were 4,736 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 260.22 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 29,459 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,208.

There were 29 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.85 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,141,532 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 35,688 confirmed cases (1,528 active, 33,205 resolved, 955 deaths).

There were 153 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 110.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 898 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 128.

There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.24 per 100,000 people.

There have been 620,357 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 37,384 confirmed cases (2,599 active, 34,325 resolved, 460 deaths).

There were 293 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 220.5 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,994 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 285.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.03 per 100,000 people.

There have been 712,589 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 166,177 confirmed cases (16,223 active, 147,920 resolved, 2,034 deaths).

There were 1,646 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 366.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,272 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,325.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 29 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,879,103 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 116,075 confirmed cases (10,220 active, 104,331 resolved, 1,524 deaths).

There were 1,205 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 198.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,797 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,114.

There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 31 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,325,027 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 76 confirmed cases (two active, 73 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,711 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (one active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,816 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 396 confirmed cases (one active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 10,074 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press