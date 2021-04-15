Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a record-high 4,736 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in Peel Region, 526 in York Region and 342 in Ottawa.

The province also says there were 29 more deaths linked to the virus.

There are 1,932 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 659 patients in intensive care and 419 on a ventilator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

