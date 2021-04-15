Plans for update to EI system coming soon, Qualtrough says in budget hint

OTTAWA — Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says any changes to modernize the employment insurance system won’t be done without considering the financial impact on workers and employers.

She also says the government will have to carefully make changes to the system so tinkering with one part of the decades-old system doesn’t cause a cascade of problems.

The shortcomings in EI, flagged for years by experts, have been exposed by the pandemic, including that not every worker is covered, nor can everyone who is covered get benefits when they need them.

Temporary changes to ease access, set a minimum weekly benefit rate of $500 and measures to speed up processing times were put in place last September for one year.

She says the government will be sharing its vision and plan for a modernized EI system, including how to address September’s looming changes.

She also hints that some of those details may be coming in Monday’s federal budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press