Pact allowing Canada to return refugees to United States is constitutional: court

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada, where people can walk freely between the two countries at an otherwise closed border, in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18, were extended in April and now extended by another 30 days. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

OTTAWA — The Federal Court of Appeal has found that a pact between Ottawa and Washington to turn back asylum-seekers entering Canada from the United States does not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The court allowed the federal government’s appeal that argued the Federal Court misinterpreted the law when it declared in July that the safe third country agreement breaches constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security.

The Canadian Council for Refugees, Amnesty International and the Canadian Council of Churches, among others who argued against the agreement in court, can seek leave to appeal today’s ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Under the bilateral agreement, which took effect in 2004, Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection.

It means Canada can turn back people seeking asylum who arrive at land ports of entry along the Canada-U.S. border on the basis they must pursue their claims in the United States, the country where they first arrived.

Canadian refugee advocates have vigorously fought the asylum agreement, arguing the United States is not always a safe country for people fleeing persecution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.

——

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

