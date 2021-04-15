Loading articles...

Observatory: Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 9:14 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain has been emitting ash, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported Thursday.

The observatory listed the Semisopochnoi volcano as being under a watch, with satellite data suggesting ash emissions that began in the morning had continued during the day.

Adak is about 160 miles (257 kilometres) east of the volcano.

The Associated Press

