New $11M fibre line to connect N.W.T. community to high-speed internet
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 15, 2021 5:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 5:58 pm EDT
Homes in Whatì in the North Slave region of the Northwest Territories are to have access to high-speed internet by the end of this year.
Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal announced $11 million in combined funding for the project during a news conference.
Vandal said the high-speed connection will be available to 152 households in the community of about 470, which is about 160 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
The money is to go toward building a fibre-optic line that will connect to the territory’s main fibre line to southern Canada.
The federal and Northwest Territories governments, as well as the Tlicho representing Dene in the territory are all chipping in.
Vandal says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for reliable, high-speed internet in communities across Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021
The Canadian Press
