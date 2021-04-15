Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,321.92, up 150.26 points.)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 68 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $118.02 on 8.6 million shares.

Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Down one cent, or 2.60 per cent, to 37.5 cents on 8.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $26.44 on 5.7 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down 78 cents, or 2.98 per cent, to $25.43 on 5.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 28 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $26.76 on 5.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 39 cents, or 6.66 per cent, to $6.25 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shaw Communications Inc.. (TSX:SJR.B). Up 55 cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $34.46. Shares in Shaw Communications rose Thursday, a day after it reported higher revenue and earnings for its latest fiscal quarter. The company says it had net income of $217 million on revenue of $1.387 billion in the three months ended Feb. 28, up from net income of $167 million on revenue of $1.363 billion in the same period a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came to $637 million, beating analyst expectations of $612 million, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. Shaw says wireless service revenue rose 8.5 per cent to $218 million as it added 82,300 subscriptions, while wireline revenue dropped 0.8 per cent to $1.05 billion as it lost 65,800 subscriptions. Shaw’s $26-billion deal to be sold to Rogers Communications Inc. continues to face federal and regulator scrutiny. The deal would create a company that owns Canada’s two largest cable systems, the country’s No. 1 and No. 4 wireless businesses, one of Canada’s two direct-to-home satellite services, as well as a significant stake in Cogeco. Shaw’s Freedom Mobile has said it will not participate in a wireless spectrum auction in June deemed crucial for the development of 5G networks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press