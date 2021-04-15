Loading articles...

Local media: Explosion rocks east Baghdad

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

BAGHDAD — A powerful explosion rocked east Baghdad on Thursday, local media said, one day after a rare drone struck a northern Iraqi airport.

The explosion was heard in Baghdad’s Sadr City area, in the Habibiya neighbourhood. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The development comes hours after drone strikes targeted US-led coaliton troops near Irbil airport and a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 ramp to the DVP. #WB401 #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Not exactly a TGIF when it comes to the weather tomorrow!
Latest Weather
Read more