List of guests attending the funeral of Prince Philip
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2021 12:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT
LONDON — Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
1. Queen Elizabeth II
2. Prince Charles
3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge
5. Duchess of Cambridge
6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York
8. Princess Beatrice
9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Princess Eugenie
11. Jack Brooksbank
12. Prince Edward
13. Countess of Wessex
14. Lady Louise Windsor
15. Viscount Severn
16. Princess Anne
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
18. Peter Phillips
19. Zara Phillips
20. Mike Tindall
21. Earl of Snowdon
22. Lady Sarah Chatto
23. Daniel Chatto
24. Duke of Gloucester
25. Duke of Kent
26. Princess Alexandra
27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
The Associated Press
