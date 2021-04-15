Is in-person worship an essential service?

In today’s Big Story podcast, last weekend, protesters clashed with police over the closing of GraceLife Church in Alberta. It’s not the first time that houses of worship have been a flashpoint for anti-lockdown action. Why has religion, and in particular evangelical and fundamentalist Christianity been so opposed to restrictions on in-person gatherings, even in provinces run by conservatives? How have churches of all denominations handled a year of virtual worship? How do you keep faith in a time of plague, when some of your fellow Christians seemed determined to spread it?

GUEST: Michael Coren, Anglican cleric, author, broadcaster

