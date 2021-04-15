GTA hospitals shifting resources in attempt to deal with surge in COVID patients

The number of patients flooding into GTA hospitals continues to grow with staff and resources being shuffled and patients being moved to deal with the demand.

Doctors are not only seeing more patients during the third wave, but many are showing up with much more severe symptoms of the virus.

680 NEWS has learned the emergency room at Brampton Civic Hospital admitted nine COVID patients alone in a single eight hour period. Four of those patients had to be intubated.

So far in April, paramedics have been forced to transport 327 patients in order to free up intensive care space.

The Toronto Star is reporting one hospital is bringing in doctors from Northern Ontario to try to deal with the problem.

In a letter sent out to York Region doctors earlier this week, Vice President of Medical Planning at Mackenzie Health, Dr. Steven Jackson, asked for help from any physicians who would be willing to volunteer at the Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

“Our intensive care units, emergency department and internal medicine wards are beyond capacity,” reads the memo to phyiscians. “As we move through the next few weeks, the modelling clearly predicts that our capacity to care for patients in our traditional way will far exceed the needs.”

The letter says the hospitals are now looking for creative ways to use space so they can handle the load of critically ill patients.

“This is truly a desperate time for us all and we are now making very challenging decisions to avoid a total collapse,” reads the memo from Jackson.

Ontario Health also sent out a call for help this week, asking for family physicians who would be willing to be redeployed at the William Osler Health System.

The agency says they have received an urgent request from William Osler to support them in idenitifing anyone who would be willing to move to their critical care and COVID units.

“Wave three of the pandemic is causing widespread pressures that are stressing our hospitals beyond capacity,” reads the memo from Dr. Mira Backo-Shannon.

Ontario says a COVID-19 field hospital in Toronto could be activated later this month as it grapples with rising hospitalizations caused by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health says in a statement that the mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital is expecting to take patients in the coming weeks.

The field hospital has been set up in a parking lot at the site and is one of two in the province designed to help address growing capacity challenges.

The province says the temporary beds will provide increased capacity to the health system as a whole by freeing up acute and critical care capacity within hospitals.

The government says it will also help expand capacity by allowing the hospitals to transfer non-critical care patients to these general medicine beds.

This week, Ontario has set new records with the number of patients hospitalized and in intensive care units because of COVID-19.

With files from the Canadian Press