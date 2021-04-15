Growing support from officials on interprovincial travel ban to curb COVID-19

There appears to be growing support for restricting interprovincial travel in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he’s considering restricting travel to and from his province and a message from Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday suggested the same.

“We’re encouraging all residents of each province to stay at home,” said Ford. “Not to be flying into Ontario or out of Ontario.”

Now, Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau seems to be on board with provinces and territories closing borders, telling the CBC he supports the leaders doing what they need to do to keep people safe.

“As we saw with the Atlantic bubble, they make decisions with closing off their regions, that is something that we are supportive of,” said Trudeau.

Horgan says an update on any possible travel restrictions could be announced on Thursday.

In that province health officials remain extremely concerned about the P.1 variant of the virus, first detected in brazil. An outbreak of the variant shut down the Whistler ski resort last month.