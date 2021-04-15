Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock lower

Last Updated Apr 15, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

Wheat for May was up 5.75 cents at 6.5375 a bushel; May corn fell 4 cents at 5.90 a bushel, May oats was off .50 cent at $3.82 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $14.1825 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .50 cent at $1.2160 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 1.10 cents at $1.4005 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $1.0340 a pound.

The Associated Press

